Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Vaughn Werner

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @VaughnWerner__

Instagram: Vaughn.Werner

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16170363/658b77337bdd270df83a714e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I give full effort no matter what the situation.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the 8a State Semifinals on the Barrington Broncos my junior season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player would be Darnell Wright on the bears. He’s got some sneaky power and knows how to move for a massive guy which is what I want to be.