Name: AJ Montoya

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: FB/NG

Twitter: @aj_montoya1

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Personal Trainer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16220669/636812f919a54707741fb5f1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The determination and grit to be the best at what I do. The selflessness I possess to help my teammates succeed as well as my own success.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to contribute to the varsity team as a sophomore and start all 11 games that we played.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. Walter was my favorite player because of how rough and tough of a football player he was. Every game he'd leave it all out on the line and gave 110% effort.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Shotput and Discus on the Track and Field team.