Name: Jacob Priegnitz

School: Glenbrook South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: K/P/RB

Twitter: @jacobpriegnitz1

Instagram:@jacobpriegnitz1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Chris Nendick Kicking

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16154330/63dd1a9fe97ab809f807261e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

- Giving 100% at all times - Willing to be the best - Coachable - Will put in hours on and off the field to get better - Putting the team first - Good Work Ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Hitting two field goals during our first playoff game, and Scoring 4 touchdowns against Rolling Meadows my freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dak Prescott because he has gone through a lot of adversity throughout his life. He has overcome those obstacles and focused on his goal and became the best player he can possibly be. Not only does he help his team, but he helps kids in need.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No