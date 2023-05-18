Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Choragwicki

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @DanielChor123

Instagram: ChorDaniel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16629415/6355e73c3448b70d78c094b5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

NA

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The wins and hard practices paying off.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA



Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No