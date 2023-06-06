Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dickie Holly

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @RDHolly3

Instagram: dholly_25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Team lift, training and outside training with Base performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16619486/643dd305bd6b090b88c93d88

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I played club hockey for ten years prior to high school football. I think the skills learned in hockey have helped my speed, reflexes, physicality, endurance and ability to hit hard on the football field. I’m very competitive, I work hard and have a positive attitude.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the 5A State Championship this year and having a personal best 14 tackles in my last JV game this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor because of his style of play and he was fun to watch

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball