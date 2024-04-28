Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dominic Delorme

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @DominicDelorme

Instagram: Dominic Delorme

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I do 7 on 7 for my High School (Carmel Catholic High School).

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16370960/65931542041d9d0884b18022

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, hard work, and the desire to be perfect at whatever I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Creating bonds and life long friendships with my teammates and Coaches. Beating Antioch.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Adam Thielen. He’s my favorite because of his story, and how he’s had to work so hard to get where he is and how he’s really beat every odd and has done it.