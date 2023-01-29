Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Maciej Jarosz

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @Maciejjarosz12

Instagram: Jarosz_maciej

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16388547/630a5f13d468b9032c8f93f5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very dedicated to what I put my work into I’ll set a goal and I’ll try to finish it with everything I got.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Meeting the people on my team they help with all my goals I need to accomplish and I wouldn’t be where I am now without them

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parsons he’s very good linebacker he’s fast and strong and smart while attacking.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No