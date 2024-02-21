Meet: 2025 ILB Nick Bueno
Name: Nick Bueno
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Nick_Bueno2025
Instagram: nick_bueno_45
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14912032/65a4042096809d0550805d7f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Downhill linebacker and fast flowing
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the state championship and helping the team get there
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micha parsons because he’s a very good pass rusher and good ball player in general