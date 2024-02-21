Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nick Bueno

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Nick_Bueno2025

Instagram: nick_bueno_45

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14912032/65a4042096809d0550805d7f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Downhill linebacker and fast flowing

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the state championship and helping the team get there

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micha parsons because he’s a very good pass rusher and good ball player in general