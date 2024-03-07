Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kacper Lobas

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: K

Twitter: @KacperLobas11

Instagram: kacper_lobas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Taylor Mehlhaff Kicking, Kohls Kicking, and personal trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19359671/653fe24a478cf5046ca5fa21

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a consistent/accurate kicker with a field goal range up to 50-55 yds and kickoff range with 65-70+ yards. I continue to build on my technique each day to become the best possible version of myself that I can be.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This will be my first full year kicking, helping our program make playoffs back-to-back was a huge accomplishment not only for the program but for me as well, making the game winning field goal to clinch a spot for us in the playoffs and some of my stats this season were PAT: 22/24 91.7% (2 blocked) Touchbacks: 17/30 57% rate (long of 70) Field Goals: 4/7(2 blocked) long of 33.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker, his strike through the ball consistently through the end zone and nailing 50-60 yarders easily is just amazing and a huge inspiration to me to strive for greatness and become the best possible version of myself that I can be!