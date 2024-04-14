Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brandon Sims

School: Jacksonville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @BSims2207

Instagram: @brandon.sims2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18460458/65369f7aa6766708b82d2321

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I respect and listen to all coaches to be coachable. I create bonds with teammates and bring positive energy.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Game winning pat. 43 yard field goal.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cj Stroud. Very talented and likable athlete who appreciates god and his community