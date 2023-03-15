Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jesus Vilchis

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 158 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @jesusvilchis82

Instagram: jesusvilchis18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Kicking with Chris Nendick Track and field Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16689028/63f12e17a018d70b306460fd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard working athlete that does 2 sports to benefit me in the field and I step onto the field with confidence behind every kick

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moment are having a game winner field goal against a team that hadn’t lost in 2 years another moment is hitting a 39yd fg for my first field goal of the season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker, because even tho he’s not that big he displays explosive leg movement to get the ball we’re he wants

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field