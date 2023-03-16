Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jonas Gregory

School: Joliet Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 158 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @JonasGregory7

Instagram: jonasgreg227

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I go to an ex-NFL punter/holder named Filip Flipovic for small-group training at the Chicago Fire training dome in Chicago.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16474851/6346eaebc124780708a1c475

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good field goal accuracy and a range of up to 50 yards in the game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Our last game of the season- We went for 2 field goals and I made them from 47 yards out into the wind as well as one from 35.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jake Elliot, He is my favorite player because he shows that he can consistently show his great ability no matter the standards and always succeeds.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play travel/club soccer for Bolingbrook raiders and also play volleyball for school