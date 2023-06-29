Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kacper Lobas

School: Argo

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @KacperLobas11

Instagram: kacper_lobas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19359671/6466d540e97abd0ec02a05cc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I can make long distance field goals and PATS under pressure, also touchbacks consistently.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making the game winning PAT to end the season off with a win and a 7-2 overall record

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker because it’s amazing how he can make such long distance field goals under pressure and his kicking technique is perfect that’s why he’s the GOAT of kicking

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball