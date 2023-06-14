Meet: 2025 K/P Sam Tafoya
Name: Sam Tafoya
School: Woodstock
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @tafoya_sam
Instagram: samtafoya
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Davis speed center, Chris sailer Kicking, Kohls kicking, Keith duncan Kicking and private Kicking training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16864924/63542784b023010d505caf3b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Coach Rejfek and Coach Jenkins McKendree University university, Coach Tillman Ave Maria, Coach King Augustana University, Coch Lineood Bluffton University, Coach Castañeda St. Thomas University, Coach Collins Catawba College, Coach DeWeen ECU, Coach Holley Carrol College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Dedication, attention to detail, hard work and passion
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Atmosphere of the crosstown classic against woodstock north and brining home the brick for a full crowd.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cade York, I love watching his technique on kickoff and FG as well as his mental approach to kicking
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball