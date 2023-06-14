Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Sam Tafoya

School: Woodstock

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @tafoya_sam

Instagram: samtafoya

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Davis speed center, Chris sailer Kicking, Kohls kicking, Keith duncan Kicking and private Kicking training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16864924/63542784b023010d505caf3b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach Rejfek and Coach Jenkins McKendree University university, Coach Tillman Ave Maria, Coach King Augustana University, Coch Lineood Bluffton University, Coach Castañeda St. Thomas University, Coach Collins Catawba College, Coach DeWeen ECU, Coach Holley Carrol College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedication, attention to detail, hard work and passion

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Atmosphere of the crosstown classic against woodstock north and brining home the brick for a full crowd.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cade York, I love watching his technique on kickoff and FG as well as his mental approach to kicking

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball