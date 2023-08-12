Meet: 2025 LB Braden Birdsley
Name: Braden Birdsley
School: Sterling
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @birdman8118
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Kel Bond-Sterling Head track Coach
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16521534/630f549b32e780051c783951
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Robert Morris, University of Plattville, North Central.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
A smart hardworking linebacker who can run the defenses and make plays sideline to sideline.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making a quarterfinals run last year as a sophmore on a experienced competitive team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Bobby Wagner. He rarely missed tackles and is a leader on the defensive side.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes. Baseball