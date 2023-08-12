Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Braden Birdsley

School: Sterling

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @birdman8118

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Kel Bond-Sterling Head track Coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16521534/630f549b32e780051c783951

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Robert Morris, University of Plattville, North Central.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

A smart hardworking linebacker who can run the defenses and make plays sideline to sideline.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making a quarterfinals run last year as a sophmore on a experienced competitive team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bobby Wagner. He rarely missed tackles and is a leader on the defensive side.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Baseball