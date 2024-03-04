Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brock Sperling

School: Chicago Christian

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: LB/DL/OC/LS

Twitter: @BrockSperling

Instagram: bsperls42

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16484430/656818d7066c020294c3659d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, grit, brotherhood

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs the past two years and grinding day in and day out with the guys

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Dawkins- high energy high intensity