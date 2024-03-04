Meet: 2025 LB Brock Sperling
Name: Brock Sperling
School: Chicago Christian
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: LB/DL/OC/LS
Twitter: @BrockSperling
Instagram: bsperls42
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16484430/656818d7066c020294c3659d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, grit, brotherhood
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the playoffs the past two years and grinding day in and day out with the guys
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brian Dawkins- high energy high intensity