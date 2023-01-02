Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Carson Cooney

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @CarsonCooney

Instagram: carson_cooney15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting with the team 4 days a week, speed and agility at D1 in Aurora, additional supplemental lifting.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16221494/6372c407386de20984ffb216

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Physicality, ability to play side line to side line, burst, height, length.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being called up to Varsity as a Sophomore and ability to impact the game as a Sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis former, Roquan Smith current for their physicality and overall impact they have on their team.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball