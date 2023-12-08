Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Daniel Rouse

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @danielrouse41

Instagram: drouse_42

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rudy Gym in shorewood, Schutt Performance training in Yorkville, Back2Basics agility and Performance in Plainfield

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16152921/655bb0c132dc430abcf0de0f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a high level of physicality and a strong football IQ. I manage a very advanced defense as the Mike inside backer. I play downhill, with good hips and closing speed. I have a passion and drive for team and personal improvement and success.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This seasons playoff run. Despite falling short of our ultimate goal, our young team learned and grew our playoff run this season. We are looking forward to winning a State Championship in our senior season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly is my favorite football player. He was such a smart and productive linebacker, and his ability to cover ground was so exciting to watch.