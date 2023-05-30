Meet: 2025 LB Daniel Sherry
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Daniel Sherry
School: Notre Dame
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @danny__s5344
Instagram: danny__sherry
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18394225/6392a4e34df59c047ccafd87
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I feel that I am a leader and bring excitement not only on game day, but to practice as well
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being double rostered on both my sophomore and varsity team. And being able to be apart of something truly special.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dick Butkus. I like the way he played and I watch his highlights all the time
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling