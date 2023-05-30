Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Sherry

School: Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @danny__s5344

Instagram: danny__sherry

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18394225/6392a4e34df59c047ccafd87

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I feel that I am a leader and bring excitement not only on game day, but to practice as well

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being double rostered on both my sophomore and varsity team. And being able to be apart of something truly special.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dick Butkus. I like the way he played and I watch his highlights all the time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling