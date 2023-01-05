Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kevin Wilson

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB/DE

Twitter: @kevinhulkwilson

Instagram: kevin.55wilson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127748/63537324b023010d505b9c49

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Hendrix, Williams college, Oklahoma, Kansas, ECU, UCF, Nevada, LaGrange, carrol, southern Illinois, WPU, Allen university, Judson, Drake, Kean, NMU, Butler, Evangle, North park, Arkansas at pine bluff, Ferris state, Charleston southern, centre, brockport, Illinois Wesleyan, Cornell, EMU, Furman, Muhlenberg, San Joaquin delta, and middle Tennessee

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a leader and a player that will do anything to win

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Pick to be yorkville freshman , getting my first sack against Oswego sophomore , game winning tackle at the goal line against Joliet west freshman, and a hit against Joliet west to change the moment sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garrett because I have been watching him every since I really start to watch football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes Basketball and track and field