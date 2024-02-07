Meet: 2026 LB/FB Maximus Hetlet
Name: Maximus Hetlet
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB/FB
Twitter: @maxhetlet5
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Acceleration
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17798518/65664a1f90eecf07e0d677d3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A good work ethic, physical toughness, been around football entire life and have a high football IQ.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing on varsity as a sophomore and winning conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he was a really smart player and fun to watch on the field