Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Maximus Hetlet

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB/FB

Twitter: @maxhetlet5

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17798518/65664a1f90eecf07e0d677d3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A good work ethic, physical toughness, been around football entire life and have a high football IQ.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing on varsity as a sophomore and winning conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he was a really smart player and fun to watch on the field