Meet: 2025 LB Gavin Burt
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Gavin Burt
School: Marmion Academy
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @GavinBurt2025
Instagram: gavinburt51
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy Performance
Boom 7on7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16188870/6180099e041e480cacf4ad6f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Strong work ethic, high honor roll student and I quickly read schemes because I play offense and defense.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning homecoming and season finale.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor because he was intense the entire game and made offenses fear him.