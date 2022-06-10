 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 LB Gavin Burt
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 09:19:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2025 LB Gavin Burt

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Gavin Burt

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @GavinBurt2025

Instagram: gavinburt51

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Performance

Boom 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16188870/6180099e041e480cacf4ad6f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strong work ethic, high honor roll student and I quickly read schemes because I play offense and defense.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning homecoming and season finale.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor because he was intense the entire game and made offenses fear him.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}