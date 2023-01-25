Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Jansey

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JacobJansey

Instagram: JacobJansey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Proforce off season training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16224130/63b87573dfe2f70eb8c0fa6f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan, Kent state, and Stanford

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, twitch, and high football IQ

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing with my brother tyler, and going to state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons, he’s extremely athletic and fast

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field