Meet: 2025 LB Jacob Jansey
Name: Jacob Jansey
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @JacobJansey
Instagram: JacobJansey
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Proforce off season training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16224130/63b87573dfe2f70eb8c0fa6f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan, Kent state, and Stanford
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, twitch, and high football IQ
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing with my brother tyler, and going to state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons, he’s extremely athletic and fast
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field