Meet: 2025 LB Jesse Palomar
Name: Jesse Palomar
School: Romeoville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Jesse92652168
Instagram: manny.palomar
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.7v7 for Romeoville
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12695088/633241ddf327760dd0f5af5f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Team player
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was when I made varsity my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis he is my favorite player because his mentality was to be the greatest
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling