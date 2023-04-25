Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jesse Palomar

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Jesse92652168

Instagram: manny.palomar

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.7v7 for Romeoville

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12695088/633241ddf327760dd0f5af5f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I made varsity my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis he is my favorite player because his mentality was to be the greatest

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling