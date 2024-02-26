Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jett Reese

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: ILB/OLB

Twitter: @Jettreese18

Instagram:_jettreese

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.NXT LVL 7on7

Hudl

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16181045/656f8739578e0112fc339436

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to play sideline to sideline with my speed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Fenwick and Notre Dame back to back

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Eddie Jackson, He took an interception back for a touchdown during my first bears game and he’s been my favorite ever since!