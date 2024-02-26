Meet: 2025 LB Jett Reese
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jett Reese
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: ILB/OLB
Twitter: @Jettreese18
Instagram:_jettreese
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.NXT LVL 7on7
Hudl
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16181045/656f8739578e0112fc339436
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Ability to play sideline to sideline with my speed.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Fenwick and Notre Dame back to back
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Eddie Jackson, He took an interception back for a touchdown during my first bears game and he’s been my favorite ever since!