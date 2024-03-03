Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Joey Jordan

School: Mt. Zion

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JoeyJordan35

Instagram: joeyjordan6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. 7 on 7 with Mt. Zion High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16052293/65447d2c664bdb13b811367a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will always bring others up and will always stay focused while having fun at the same time.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been the week of practice after a loss. It is always a great week of being focused during practice and by the time of the next game the energy is better than ever.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Marshawn Lynch because of his energy and the way he runs the ball with force and intensity.