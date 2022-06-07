Meet: 2025 LB John Ramos
Name: John Ramos
School: Lincoln Way West
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @ramos38john
Instagram: @johnny52ramos
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
GPS
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16095106/6183ea18d45ebc0bb0d06bf6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, hard work, coachable, loyal, committed, and hustle
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoop and score vs. JCA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis, I love his hard work, leadership, and enthusiasm.