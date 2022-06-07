 EdgyTim - Meet: 2025 LB John Ramos
Meet: 2025 LB John Ramos

Name: John Ramos

School: Lincoln Way West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @ramos38john

Instagram: @johnny52ramos

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

GPS

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16095106/6183ea18d45ebc0bb0d06bf6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, hard work, coachable, loyal, committed, and hustle

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoop and score vs. JCA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, I love his hard work, leadership, and enthusiasm.

{{ article.author_name }}