Name: Jonny Jones

School: Mt. Zon

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JonnyJordan25

Instagram: jonny_jordan1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17886577/653ff9d75ef746075c628db8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable and will always being my team up.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Bonding with my teammates and getting the chance to play in front of my family and friends.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis. I think he is a great leader plays with intensity.