Name: Joseph Nitti

School: Wheeling

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @NittiJoey

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16231704/63600560066af300d462fc9a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring the hard work mentality that I believe every player should have. I am always worker to be 1% better than myself the day before and I am always looking to outwork opponents

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was my first varsity game this year against Round Lake. It was a big win and I played amazing. I remember my first huge hit that day and from there I was knocking everyone on their butt. It was one heck of an experience

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Ray Lewis. I love the way he is passionate about the game and how he is always having that beast mentality. I love the way he hits, he hits with no mercy and basically every hit is to send them to the ER. He’s been my inspiration ever since I started.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball