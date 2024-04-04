Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Justin Harris

School: Perspectives Charter Joslin Campus

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @ JHarris_33

Instagram: 33._problemzz_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16708928/65382440c11b1b0e14747fdd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Physical

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting first team all city and conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner