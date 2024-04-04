Meet: 2025 LB Justin Harris
Name: Justin Harris
School: Perspectives Charter Joslin Campus
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @ JHarris_33
Instagram: 33._problemzz_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16708928/65382440c11b1b0e14747fdd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Physical
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting first team all city and conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Fred Warner