Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Niko Griggs

School: Chicago Christian

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @nikogriggs14

Instagram: niko.griggs

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15732248/654c54c12ab16704241d7365

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great student and I have a great work ethic in my athletics and academics.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My Sophomore year we won our last regular sea

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

CJ Stroud because he uses his platform to express his faith.