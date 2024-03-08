Meet: 2025 LB Niko Griggs
Name: Niko Griggs
School: Chicago Christian
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @nikogriggs14
Instagram: niko.griggs
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15732248/654c54c12ab16704241d7365
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a great student and I have a great work ethic in my athletics and academics.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My Sophomore year we won our last regular sea
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
CJ Stroud because he uses his platform to express his faith.