Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake Junia

School: Mundelein

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @JakeJunia35

Instagram: jakejunia35

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16514991/634829f8b3c99801302e21a2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My on field IQ and natural instincts to find and pursue the ball give me the ability to make plays all over the field. I want to lead by example for my team from the first to the last play with my effort and intensity.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moments so far have been winning my first varsity game on senior night as a sophomore and getting a big sack against one of my friends from a rival school. Another of my favorite moments is when I received the All-Conference and All-State academic team awards for my sophomore season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis is my favorite football player because of the intensity he plays with and his unique on field attitude.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball