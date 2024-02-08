Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zach Samaan

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB/RB

Twitter: @zachsam21

Instagram: @zachsam21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.Underdogpassrush

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464703/653f949c2ab1070a883c7f8d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I showcase leadership on and off the field. I love the game and love the people I fight with.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing week 8 in the rainstorm and grinding out a muddy win against Hampshire.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis Kelce. He was kicked out of college and turned his life around and became one of the greatest tight ends of all time.