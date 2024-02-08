Meet: 2025 LB/RB Zach Samaan
Name: Zach Samaan
School: Burlington Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: LB/RB
Twitter: @zachsam21
Instagram: @zachsam21
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.Underdogpassrush
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464703/653f949c2ab1070a883c7f8d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I showcase leadership on and off the field. I love the game and love the people I fight with.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing week 8 in the rainstorm and grinding out a muddy win against Hampshire.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Travis Kelce. He was kicked out of college and turned his life around and became one of the greatest tight ends of all time.