Meet: 2025 LB/TE Tyler McBride
Name: Tyler McBride
School: Grayslake North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @TyMcBFootball
Instagram: tylermcbride.38
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16219959/63a40aadf31c940754d565a3
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership ,Coach-ability, aggressiveness
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
2023 playoffs, college camps, hs summer camps
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis- mental toughness and physicality and his deck of cards story
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No