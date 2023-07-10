Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler McBride

School: Grayslake North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @TyMcBFootball

Instagram: tylermcbride.38

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16219959/63a40aadf31c940754d565a3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership ,Coach-ability, aggressiveness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

2023 playoffs, college camps, hs summer camps

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis- mental toughness and physicality and his deck of cards story

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

