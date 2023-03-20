Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zach Samaan

School: Central High School (formerly Burlington Central)

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @zachsam21

Instagram: @zachsam21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Central T72

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16464703/635953a964decd0dc0d27019

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Bemidji State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very high iq. love the game and quick to react. leader to anything i can be

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

beating cary grove at home

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Travis Kelce because of how he turned around his life after partying and he got his mind right

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball, track