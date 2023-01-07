Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Thomas Stacy

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LS

Twitter: @thomaswstacy1

Instagram: @thomasstacy1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Nolans Dawg Den long snapping.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16423363/633f14239680fc0508b1e5c6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I show up, shut up and work hard. All the time. Whether it's in the gym, on the field or at my long snapping training facility, I am always trying to improve.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I made the move from o-line to longsnapper last year and I love the position. I like the pressure of having to be 100% all the time. Nobody notices when the longsnapper does his job...you only notice when he doesn't.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton was the definition of hard work and grit. Never the biggest, fastest or strongest on the field but he was the hardest runner ever. Fought for evey single yard. Never die easy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Volleyball