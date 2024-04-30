Meet: 2025 Marist RB Kevin Bartolotta
Name: Kevin Bartolotta
School: Chicago Marist
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Kevin_bart2
Instagram: kevin_bartolotta2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Batti performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18188971/65388153ff028c15f03de264
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I work hard and I am very explosive. I also do not care what the circumstances are I will do the best that I possibly can.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was scoring a 70 yard touchdown to comeback and win against Glenbard West
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Christian McCaffrey because he is very start and has a great work ethic. He also is very fast and never takes a play off