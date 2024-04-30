Name: Kevin Bartolotta

School: Chicago Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Kevin_bart2

Instagram: kevin_bartolotta2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Batti performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18188971/65388153ff028c15f03de264

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work hard and I am very explosive. I also do not care what the circumstances are I will do the best that I possibly can.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was scoring a 70 yard touchdown to comeback and win against Glenbard West

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Christian McCaffrey because he is very start and has a great work ethic. He also is very fast and never takes a play off