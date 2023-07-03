Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brandon Maitland

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 325 pounds

Position: NG

Twitter: @Brandonfrmetown

Instagram: Fastbuckzdeuce

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16341159/6357f70f6e8c220d58b8bc50

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coach freeman Fighting camels Coach bonds recutting coordinator university of virginia lynchburg Jim Catanzaro Head coach lake forest Greg richmond Oklahoma state Jeremy conley Iowa central CC Def coordinator Chris Lampart DE coach at Ursinus college Sam kent coordinator at Carleton college Tim Ladd Recruiting coordinator at Quincy U football Nehemiah Tia Sr DL coach San jose city Jarrail Jackson Texas college Coach pollard Georgia Warhawks Coach Donald Brown Hardeeville prep John Downing Wingate fb Quentin Jones Wesleyan university Steve jacobson UW-Eau claire Jackson Smith valpo Jim phelps Elmhurst University Mike yoder DL coach red hawks football Matt Mccarty Northwestern College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring toughness and Leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just spending time with teammates and making that bond with them, that was a bond i’ll never forget.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald and vince wilfork i model by work after them

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Shot put, Lax, powerlifting