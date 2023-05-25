Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Arjan KJawanda

School: Lake Forest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @ArjJawanda

Instagram: Arj_Jawanda

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Team lifts with Coach Lilja along with starting to attend O-Line Mafia on Wednesday

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16322072/635373c00c5deb0a5476e383

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A few D3 schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

If I do something wrong I have to fix it then and there. I am willing to move positions if had to. I hold myself to very high standards along with holding my teammates to the same.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing against Waukegan Watching the team make it to the state semi finals in 2021 Working out with the team is always a great experience

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DK Metcalf, he’s just so electric to watch, love his physicality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

baseball