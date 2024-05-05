Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Asher Whitmore

School: Galesburg

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @asherwhitcomb

Instagram: asherwhitcomb

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19395499/654546273deb520b887037bf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great Leadership and Responsibility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Rock Island my Junior year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce. Great player to study techniques from as a center.