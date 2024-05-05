Meet: 2025 OC Asher Whitmore
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Asher Whitmore
School: Galesburg
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @asherwhitcomb
Instagram: asherwhitcomb
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19395499/654546273deb520b887037bf
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great Leadership and Responsibility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Rock Island my Junior year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce. Great player to study techniques from as a center.