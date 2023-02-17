Meet: 2025 OC Joey Hebert
Name: Joey Herbert
School: Loyola
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @Joeyherbert64
Instagram: Joeyherbert64
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I go to EFT to work with the OL Mafia ,Nate Oquendo. I’m also the varsity heavyweight wrestler for Loyola Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16146064/63731679386de20984ffe322
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic, love for the sport, will give everything I got to any college I go too
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing sophomore football as a freshman and as a sophomore and winning the CCL and going undefeated two years in a row
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cody Whitehair, his toughness on the football field and playing both center and guard on my favorite team the Bears
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestlng