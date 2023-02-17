Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joey Herbert

School: Loyola

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @Joeyherbert64

Instagram: Joeyherbert64

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I go to EFT to work with the OL Mafia ,Nate Oquendo. I’m also the varsity heavyweight wrestler for Loyola Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16146064/63731679386de20984ffe322

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic, love for the sport, will give everything I got to any college I go too

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing sophomore football as a freshman and as a sophomore and winning the CCL and going undefeated two years in a row

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cody Whitehair, his toughness on the football field and playing both center and guard on my favorite team the Bears

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestlng