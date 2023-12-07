Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jay Peterson

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @RPeterson4224

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I work with a trainer at my gym in the off-season and participate in our coach’s lifting program at school

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MdnFu

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very coachable and willing to do what’s best for the team. I’m not looking for individual praise.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going 9-0 in our conference, which has only been accomplished 4 times in our school’s football history and then finishing the season 11-1.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because we play the same position and he’s a great example of how a Center should play