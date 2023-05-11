Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ayden Holt

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @holt_ayden

Instagram: ayden_holt53

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16408033/634afe9a06622b046424ed9c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have ISU (indiana) defensive line coach, central Michigans player personal and a few more

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

making benefits for our team and making people/players successful on and off the feild.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just knocking kids on there butts and just enjoying the sport.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I think Larry allen just cause of how he plays and his grid iron mentality.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

