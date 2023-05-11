Meet: 2025 OL Ayden Holt
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Ayden Holt
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @holt_ayden
Instagram: ayden_holt53
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Fist football.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16408033/634afe9a06622b046424ed9c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I have ISU (indiana) defensive line coach, central Michigans player personal and a few more
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
making benefits for our team and making people/players successful on and off the feild.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Just knocking kids on there butts and just enjoying the sport.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I think Larry allen just cause of how he plays and his grid iron mentality.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No