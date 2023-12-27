Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Bradyn Mazanowski

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @B_Mazanowski

Instagram: @BMazo7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16217389/656b576f6e82720a0c889249

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a vocal leader, Being able to help coach guys up

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been going deep in the playoffs with my team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite Football player is Trent Williams because I like how agressive he plays, I like his personality off the field and with his teammates