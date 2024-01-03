Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brandon Courts

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @BrandonCourts7

Instagram: courts_brandon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17743667/656e4ea766558d0c381b8056

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very coachable and a high character player who can be easily loved by coaches.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing under the big lights with friends and family in attendance and gaining lifelong relationships with teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because of the tenacity he plays with