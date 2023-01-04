Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brynner Inman

School: Nashville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @brynner17

Instagram: brynner.inman

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16655500/637b916bbed68505f8241339

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Uplifting attitude, hold your teammates to a high standard, work hard and expect the same

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Royce Newman from a small town and proves anyone can make it.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field