Meet: 2025 OL Brynner Inman
Name: Brynner Inman
School: Nashville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @brynner17
Instagram: brynner.inman
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16655500/637b916bbed68505f8241339
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Uplifting attitude, hold your teammates to a high standard, work hard and expect the same
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Starting varsity
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Royce Newman from a small town and proves anyone can make it.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field