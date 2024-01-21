Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Caiden O'Brien

School: Grayslake North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @caidenob25

Instagram: caidenob_25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Nate from OL Mafia in the Off-season

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317572/6564f8b8da511d0a8cbde9b9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very hard working, I’m coachable, I will always give my best effort no matter if it’s lifting, conditioning, practice, or in game. I am mentally tough and smart no matter if I’m on the field or with school.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would say last year beating our cross town rival Grayslake Central and the wauconda game. This year I would have to say winning our first game on senior night and winning our homecoming game against Lakes.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would have to say Trent Williams because I love how tough and aggressive he plays on the field. I aspire to play like him and he is a role model for me.