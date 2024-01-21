Meet: 2025 OL Caiden O'Brien
Name: Caiden O'Brien
School: Grayslake North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 280 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @caidenob25
Instagram: caidenob_25
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train with Nate from OL Mafia in the Off-season
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16317572/6564f8b8da511d0a8cbde9b9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very hard working, I’m coachable, I will always give my best effort no matter if it’s lifting, conditioning, practice, or in game. I am mentally tough and smart no matter if I’m on the field or with school.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I would say last year beating our cross town rival Grayslake Central and the wauconda game. This year I would have to say winning our first game on senior night and winning our homecoming game against Lakes.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I would have to say Trent Williams because I love how tough and aggressive he plays on the field. I aspire to play like him and he is a role model for me.