Name: Carson Range

Name: Carson Range

School: Prospect

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Carsonrange68

Instagram: Crange66

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17073852/65d6a7ba4210870a2c019bb5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Aim sports performance

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a big guy. Great at football. A great motivator. I love team success and enjoy seeing my teammates succeed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back in the 4th quarter to beat New Trier was incredible. Jamboree lifting and zero hour every day lifting with my teammates is the best part of my day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams cause he’s a beast and backs up his teammates when the opponent wants to fight.