Name: Dario Mattius

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @dario_mattiuz_

Instagram: Dariomattiuz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

- FIST football - major chiropractic (Jordan Westerkamp)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16336273/635b03a8a681451360cc04b4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

-hard worker -able to grind -can play anywhere on the offensive line -quick get off and good footwork -leadership and the ability to bring a team together

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting my first season on varsity football as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Walter Payton - he’s my favorite because he always showed great kindness and heart on and off the field and he always gave back to charity and other organizations, and he is also a very talented athlete and one of the greatest to ever do it

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse