Name: Devin Willis

School: Chicago Corliss

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 320 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @_justdevin_55

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16506836/654a9c6e96761b10889d9d04

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader within the program. I am a disciplined player and am always looking to improve myself. I am someone who will get back up if I get knocked down and keep grinding.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been being in a leadership position with the team. Making the playoffs in back to back seasons for the first time in Corliss history. Rallying and scoring 26 points unanswered to come back and beat Ag Science.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Thomas and Trent Williams, because they play the game with respect and even when they are going through adversity they push through.